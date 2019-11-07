Home

Pera Beth Eichelberger


1925 - 2019
Eichelberger, Pera Beth
6/22/1925 - 10/25/2019

Pera Beth Eichelberger, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 25, 2019 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She is survived by her husband William H. Eichelberger, her two children, Sue Swenson and Doug Swenson, their spouses; Bill's three daughters, Sally Kuhn, Susie Crane, Dianne Krus, their spouses; grandchildren, Robert Buff, Leah Buff, Holly McClelland, Kelli Trujillo, Elizabeth Herrmann and great-grandchildren, Veronica, Lucas, Matthew, Jonathan and Charlotte. Bill's son David, preceded her death. She had lived in Denver for over 33 years enjoying the great outdoors, traveling the world and watching the Broncos with her husband, Bill. Pera Beth was active in the community, starting Washington Park Cares, in 2007 with Bill. She touched many peoples' lives and will be remembered as a bright light in her family. Please share your memories and stories of Pera Beth at https://perabeth.com.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
