ARAGON, PETE
1935 - 2019
Formerly of Edgewater, beloved husband of Marian C. Aragon, father of Catherine (José) Esquibel, Barbara (Andy) Ward, Andrea (Chris) Vahrenhorst, Jennifer (Don) Huckaby, Peter (Christel) Aragon, grandfather of 10. Born in Tercio, CO. Memorial Service on Thu. 4/25 at 11am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2100 Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80214. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pete's memory.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019