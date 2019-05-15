Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
4610 E. Alameda Ave
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Contos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Contos


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pete Contos Obituary
Contos, Pete
April 20, 1934 - May 12, 2019

Longtime Denver
restaurateur, died peace- fully surrounded by his loving family. Pete is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth; children, Dean Contos, Presbytera Andrea (Fr. Andrew) Barakos and Nikki (Dean) Phillips; grandchildren, Peter and Deana Contos, Evan, Nicholas and Alexios Barakos and Nicholas, Elizabeth and Andrew Phillips. A Trisagion will be held on Monday at 7 PM and Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 AM all at Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Assumption Cathedral.
Published in Denver Post from May 15 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now