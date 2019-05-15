|
Contos, Pete
April 20, 1934 - May 12, 2019
Longtime Denver
restaurateur, died peace- fully surrounded by his loving family. Pete is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth; children, Dean Contos, Presbytera Andrea (Fr. Andrew) Barakos and Nikki (Dean) Phillips; grandchildren, Peter and Deana Contos, Evan, Nicholas and Alexios Barakos and Nicholas, Elizabeth and Andrew Phillips. A Trisagion will be held on Monday at 7 PM and Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 AM all at Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Assumption Cathedral.
Published in Denver Post from May 15 to May 19, 2019