Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish
Denver, CO
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish
Denver, CO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish
Denver, CO
Resources
Pete J. Gonzales


1927 - 2019
Pete J. Gonzales Obituary
Gonzales, Pete J.
1/26/1927 - 10/1/2019

Pete, retired from Gates Rubber Company after 45 years of service passed away at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Elsie. Their 6 children, 4 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 additional grandchildren, Trini and Jeremy. Funeral Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish in Denver on Saturday 10/12. Visitation at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:30 AM, Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Private interment at a later date. For full obituary see cfcscolorado.org
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019
