Gonzales, Pete J.
1/26/1927 - 10/1/2019
Pete, retired from Gates Rubber Company after 45 years of service passed away at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Elsie. Their 6 children, 4 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 additional grandchildren, Trini and Jeremy. Funeral Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish in Denver on Saturday 10/12. Visitation at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:30 AM, Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Private interment at a later date. For full obituary see cfcscolorado.org
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019