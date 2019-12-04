|
|
Petrides, Pete
02/17/1929 - 11/29/2019
Pete Petrides passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 29, 2019. He was born on the island/country of Cyprus and though he immigrated at the age of 22; remained close throughout his life to his siblings Kostas Elia, Charalambos Petrou, Glykeria Ioannou Elia, and Theodosis Petrides.
In 1961, Pete was introduced to Panayiota Maniatis and they married later the same year. They were intensely proud of their four sons Lee, Jim, Chris, and Pete. He was a generous and loving Papou to his 9 grandchildren! Lee and Cindy's children are Georgia, Mackenzie, Nick and Chris. Jim and Pam's children are Kelsey, Ashley, and Demetrios. Pete and Tina's children are Petros and Angelos. His beloved son Chris passed away in 1970. Pete had a kind and loving spirit which continued to draw consistent visits from loyal nieces, nephews, and their children. Pete led an active life until the recent loss of his wife in May, after which his physical health declined. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In 1956, after traveling to London, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and California; Pete arrived in Denver. He would work at many prestigious country clubs and restaurants for 12 years until purchasing several of his own; finally taking ownership of the restaurant and bar in the historic Union Station, which at the time was called the Continental Room and Caboose Lounge. Pete ambitiously created Denver Host Catering company and hosted many events for local Governors, weddings, and events for the Greek community. In later years Pete was often greeted by people who remembered him as "the gentleman who catered my wedding!"
Services held at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4610 E. Alameda, Denver. The Trisagion at 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The Funeral at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 with graveside service and lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Pete with a donation to his favorite charity The El Jebel Shriners. Their website: shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/salt-lake-city
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019