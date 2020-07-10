Tracey, Pete

September 17, 1940 - July 6, 2020



Charles Pete Tracey, Jr., 79, of Conifer went on to his next journey on July 6, 2020. Pete was born on September 17, 1940 to Charles "Pete" Tracey and Augusta Pearle Staab Tracey. In his early life, he was a resident of Hugo, CO, later moving to Lakewood and the Conifer/Evergreen area, where the family had a ranch home at what is now the Flying J Ranch Park.

For nearly four decades, Pete was a talented and well-known musician, playing guitar and singing Rock n' Roll and Country music all over Colorado in bands such as Triangle, Dean Carr and His Corvettes, The Pete Tracey Trio, The Desert Sons, Night Beat, Memory Lane, The Country 4, and others. He also loved sports, nature, comedy, and was a terrific painter. Pete retired from his career as a Transportation Trainer with JeffCo Schools in 2011.

Among those waiting to greet him were his parents, and sister Patricia "Patt" Castro. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Tracey, sons Charles and John Tracey, four grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, and many wonderful long-time friends that held a special place in his heart.

A tribute video featuring photos and Pete's music is being created in lieu of services, and is available free of charge for anyone who would like a copy by simply emailing a request to Sandra at allegiantms@gmail.com.





