Vivian, Bill and Marj Wise wish to express our sympathy to you and your family. I had the pleasure of working closely with Pete at the outset of both of our careers at Martin. Marj recalls partnering with you at Cherry Hills Elementary. Finally I had the privilege of hiring your son, Chris, into the Lockheed Martin family . Pete was very gifted but will most be remembered by his relationships with his co workers in the good old Martin Marietta days. We will be blessed when we stream his memorial service. God bless you and your family. Bill and Marj.

William Wise

Friend