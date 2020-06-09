Milstein, Peter Brandt
6/1/41 - 6/5/20
Peter Brandt Milstein, Denver native, beloved husband, father, grand- father, brother, died Friday June 5 after a 12-year battle with COPD. Survived by wife of 49 years, Pat; daughter Johanna Hogan (husband Steve), son Brandt Milstein (wife Ryan Golten); grandchildren Brady and Liam Hogan and Amalia and Gus Milstein; and brother and sister-in-law Gene and Dee Milstein. Peter was a man of many pursuits: gourmet cooking, the fine arts, fly fishing, tennis, nonprofit work... and of course, gardening. No services will be held; Peter will be returned to the fishing streams of the Colorado mountains later in the summer. Do not mourn for "Pete Moss;" plant a flower in his memory instead. If desired, send donations to The Denver Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.