Garcia, Peter

07/16/1928 - 04/16/2020



Peter E. Garcia passed away peacefully on 4/16/2020. He led a very long and passionate life, always fighting for rights and justice for his community. In his earlier life, he was a catholic priest and organized the Auraria Residents Organization to fight against Denver Urban Renewal Authority in building the Auraria campus and halt the displacement of his community and church. He later was on the School board for Boulder Valley school district as well as a mental health counselor at Boulder Mental Health Center. In his later life, he worked as a mental health counselor until his late 80's. He was a kind and loving father, grandfather and uncle. He leaves behind a daughter, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.









