Peter Garcia
1928 - 2020
Garcia, Peter
07/16/1928 - 04/16/2020

Peter E. Garcia passed away peacefully on 4/16/2020. He led a very long and passionate life, always fighting for rights and justice for his community. In his earlier life, he was a catholic priest and organized the Auraria Residents Organization to fight against Denver Urban Renewal Authority in building the Auraria campus and halt the displacement of his community and church. He later was on the School board for Boulder Valley school district as well as a mental health counselor at Boulder Mental Health Center. In his later life, he worked as a mental health counselor until his late 80's. He was a kind and loving father, grandfather and uncle. He leaves behind a daughter, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.




Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
I knew Peter both on a personal and professional basis. He was one of the most kind and individuals that I have known apart from being extremely knowledgeable in his profession as a counselor. I admired his stamina and his positive views on life and living life to it's fullest. Rest in Peace, Pete
Larry Marquez
Acquaintance
