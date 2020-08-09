Morrell, Peter "Pete"
12/10/1934 - 8/1/2020
Peter Anthony Morrell passed on August 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family after making a gallant two-month effort against pancreatic cancer. Pete served as Greeley City Manager and owned Morrell & Associates. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jean; sister Jo Theresa Sowell; daughter Giesele Morrell Naibauer (Dennis) and son Kent (Arlene); grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family. There will be a public visitation on August 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley. Life Celebration Wednesday, August 12 at Island Grove Arena, 501 N. 14th Avenue from 3 to 4 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for all events and observing social distancing. A video of the Life Celebration will be shared to Pete's page where friends may leave condolences and view entire obituary at AdamsonCares.com
