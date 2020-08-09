I was saddened to learn of Pete's passing. A man like him can never be replaced and the world is a better place that he was here and impacted so many of us in a positive way. I first met Pete when I worked as a cashier in the City Finance Department in the 80's and he would come to my counter every morning to buy a stamp to mail his daily letter to "his Mama." As City Manager, he always made sure staff escorted citizens to the department they were looking for vs. just pointing them in the right direction. These things were such an indicator of the caring man he always was. I enjoyed our friendship as I worked in the courts and attended his time management course in later years. He never forgot a detail of our time working at the City, and I was thrilled to receive a phone call from him just a few years ago - this coming long after I left CO to live in other states. My heart was so warmed, and that was certainly his way, to make others feel noticed and appreciated. To his family: I am so very sorry for your loss. To say Pete will be missed is an understatement and his legacy will live on through each of you. Thank you for sharing him with the rest of us.

Joyce Lewis Gesick

Coworker