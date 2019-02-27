Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter "Pete" Ramos


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter "Pete" Ramos Obituary
Ramos, Peter "Pete"
09/07/1949 - 02/18/2019
Army

69, of Thornton, Colorado, passed away on February 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Gonzalo "Chuck" Ramos and Elizabeth Maria Ramos. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl McMillan; son, Jason (Kelly) Ramos; sisters, June (David Nielson) Ramos, Maryann Ramos, Gloria (Mike) Rogozik; niece, Liann (John) Holmes; great-nieces, Camden and Reagan; Godson and nephew, Michael (Monica) Rogozik; great-nephews, Mikey, Zach and Josh; stepchildren, Christine Aden, Ronald J. McMillan and Tristan J. McMillan; step-grandchildren, Steffany Aden, Jacob Aden, Tyler Aden, Lexy Aden, Lucas McMillan, Hailey McMillan and Madelyn McMillan and many other loving family and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Service is on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All services are held at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Download Now