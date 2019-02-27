|
Ramos, Peter "Pete"
09/07/1949 - 02/18/2019
Army
69, of Thornton, Colorado, passed away on February 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Gonzalo "Chuck" Ramos and Elizabeth Maria Ramos. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl McMillan; son, Jason (Kelly) Ramos; sisters, June (David Nielson) Ramos, Maryann Ramos, Gloria (Mike) Rogozik; niece, Liann (John) Holmes; great-nieces, Camden and Reagan; Godson and nephew, Michael (Monica) Rogozik; great-nephews, Mikey, Zach and Josh; stepchildren, Christine Aden, Ronald J. McMillan and Tristan J. McMillan; step-grandchildren, Steffany Aden, Jacob Aden, Tyler Aden, Lexy Aden, Lucas McMillan, Hailey McMillan and Madelyn McMillan and many other loving family and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Service is on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All services are held at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019