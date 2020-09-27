1/1
Peter VanDer Jagt
1940 - 2020
Van Der Jagt, Peter

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Peter Van Der Jagt, loving husband, brother, and father passed away at the age of 80 of natural causes in the care of his family, surrounded by loved ones in his home. Peter was a real estate broker and investor. His greatest joy was love of his family and music. Peter was born on March 7, 1940 to Dr. Ervin and Ruth Van Der Jagt, each of which were professors at Michigan State University. Peter is survived by his wife Kay Charlotte, his sons Culver and Grant, six grandchildren, and his sisters Janice and Marcia.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
