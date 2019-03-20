|
Shaughnessy, Peter W.
October 4,1941 - March 15, 2019
Pete passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family following a long, valiant battle with cancer for over 20 years. Pete met Carol in high school and they were married for 54 years. Pete was a man of deep spiritual faith, a devout Catholic, accomplished athlete and scholar, dedicated researcher and published author in the health care arena. Pete was largely responsible for the establishment of the Center for Health Services Research at the University of Colorado, School of Medicine. Pete was the center's director for nearly 30 years until his retirement. His chief research and graduate-level teaching interests were in health services research, health policy formation, post-acute care, long-term care, and home health care. An article published in The Heights (Boston College) noted that "Practically everything that can be said of Pete is that he's a true gentleman, athlete and scholar." Pete is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Emily Shaughnessy. He is survived by his wife, Carol Shaughnessy; his daughters, Lisa Shaughnessy, Deborah Alexander and husband, Eric; his sons, Eric Shaughnessy, David Shaughnessy and wife, Beth; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Riley, Finley, Quinn and Brooke; his brother, Dan Shaughnessy and wife Judy; his sister, Patricia Harvey and husband, Patrick, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM. Both will be held at Horan and McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003. His Memorial Mass will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 715 Cabrini Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026, followed by a luncheon reception in Nuoci Hall. At 1:30 PM we will depart the church for his burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 12801 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Online condolences may be given and additional information obtained at https://horancares.com/obits/peter-william-pete-shaughnessy/
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019