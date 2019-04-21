|
Basham, Phil
77, of Lone Tree and Castle Rock, CO, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side and has reunited with his wife, Zandra, in Heaven. Loving Daddy of Stacy (Bob) Wagner and Michele May. Proud GrandDad of Jack May and Zane Wagner. Beloved Brother of Phyllis Sheppard. Visitation 6-8 pm Tues., April 23, 2019 with a Celebration of Phil's Life 11 am Weds., April 24, 2019, both at Littleton Church of Christ, 6495 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial. Final Resting Place in Montague, TX. See ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019