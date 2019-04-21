Denver Post Obituaries
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
10470 S. Progress Way
Parker, CO 80134
303-841-2405
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton Church of Christ
6495 S. Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton Church of Christ
6495 S. Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO
View Map
Basham, Phil

77, of Lone Tree and Castle Rock, CO, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side and has reunited with his wife, Zandra, in Heaven. Loving Daddy of Stacy (Bob) Wagner and Michele May. Proud GrandDad of Jack May and Zane Wagner. Beloved Brother of Phyllis Sheppard. Visitation 6-8 pm Tues., April 23, 2019 with a Celebration of Phil's Life 11 am Weds., April 24, 2019, both at Littleton Church of Christ, 6495 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial. Final Resting Place in Montague, TX. See ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
