Philip "Phil" Trujillo
1938 - 2020
Trujillo, Philip "Phil"
August 23, 1938 - June 21, 2020

Philip "Phil" Trujillo was born in Littleton, CO on August 23,1938 and died at his home on June 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Lt. Andy Trujillo, USAF. He is survived by his wife Pat Trujillo, daughter and son-in-law Jacquie and Dave Petersen, and grandkids Mitch, Kari, and Andy Petersen, and Avery Gil. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers donate to break-bread.org. To make a donation, you can find a link on the website and dedicate the donation in memory of Phil Trujillo. www.horancares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
