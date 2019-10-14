Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Denver, CO
Phille R. DiTolla


1926 - 2019
Phille R. DiTolla Obituary
DiTolla, Phille R.

Phille R. DiTolla passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in Placentia, California with her family by her side. Born September 10, 1926 in Denver, Colorado to Angelo and Katherine Distefano. Married in September 1948 to John J. DiTolla in Denver, Colorado. Predeceased by her husband, John J. DiTolla and her brothers Paul Distefano and Robert Distefano. Survived by her sons Robert (Maureen) of Tucson, Arizona and Stephen (Gail) of Placentia, California. Also survived by her grandchildren Brandon (Carrie), Justin, Dominic, Monica Wegman (Jason) and two great grandchildren Olivia and Jakob Wegman. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 14, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.