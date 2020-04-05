|
|
Flores, Phillip E.
May 9, 1935 - March 24, 2020
FASLA
Phillip Edward Flores, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and devoted partner of 24 years, Kathy, and family on March 24, 2020. Phil was born in Youngstown, OH on May 9, 1935, and grew up in Champaign-Urbana, IL. He was the oldest child of the late Irene and Joseph Flores. He is survived by his sisters Carmen (Bill) Moore of Belleville, IL and Camille (Ric, deceased) Andre of Santa Rosa, CA, his two daughters, Cynthia Flores of Winter Park, FL and Cheryl Flores of Columbia, SC, his son Randall Flores of Aurora, CO, his two stepdaughters, Heather (Rich) Nolan of Bethesda, MD and Molly Falk Jansen of Denver, CO, his grandchildren, Liam Dillon and Jamie Dillon of Winter Park, FL, Tase Flores of Parker, CO, Hadley and Parker Nolan of Bethesda, MD, Rhys, Beckett, and Stella Jansen of Denver, CO, great-grandson Graeme Dillon of Winter Park, FL, along with many devoted nieces and nephews. Phil graduated from Urbana High School in 1953. He received a BA in Landscape Architecture with honors from the University of Illinois, and an MA from the University of Colorado Denver. Phil proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a plane Captain on the USS Oriskany from 1954 to 1956. Phil taught landscape architecture at both Michigan State and University of Colorado Boulder and Denver. He was a passionate leader in his field and was elected Fellow in ASLA in 1986. During his 60 year career, Phil received many awards for his design projects and held many notable leadership positions including first President of the American Society of Landscape Architects Colorado, Director of Sports Facilities, Planning and Development for the Colorado U.S. Olympic Planning Committee that prepared Colorado's bid for the 1976 Olympics, design work on Denver's 16th Street Mall, the landscaping of the Colorado State Capitol, and the design of the Grizzly Creek Recreation Area in Glenwood Canyon. Phil was also active in the Denver Landmark Preservation Commission, the Stapleton Development Corporation, History Colorado, Historic Denver, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Molly Brown House and Historic Boulder. Phil was a great mentor, friend and husband. He loved skiing, sailing and hiking and was an avid reader of military history. Kathy and Phil enjoyed traveling and touring historical sites and museums. He was a wonderful grandfather who loved attending games, dance recitals, birthday parties and graduations. Contributions may be made to the JSR Foundation in remembrance of Phil Flores. The Foundation supports improving the built and natural environment in the Rocky Mountain Region. JSR Foundation, C/O ASLA Colorado,1566 St. Paul Street, Denver, CO 80206. A memorial will be held at a later date. View full obituary at www.monarchsociety.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020