Kristopeit, Phillip F.
"Toby" 83, born in Kenosha, WI, June 6th 1936. Entered the gates of heaven Aug 24, 2019. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.
Phil is survived by his daughter Karen her husband Robert, his brother Tom and six grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Janet, son Kevin and grandson Greg.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tues., Sept 10th, 4:00pm at Redeemer Temple, 3701 W. 64th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019