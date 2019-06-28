|
Lambert, Phillip F.
"Phil"
December 3, 1930 - June 25, 2019
Phil Lambert of Arvada, Colorado passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN. He was preceded in death by wife Doris and daughter Kathy. He is survived by Shirley Stapp (significant other of 21 years), son Mitch, grandson's Collin and Dylan (wife Dakota). Phil retired from the Denver Police Department in 1986 with 25 years of service. Phil was a avid weightlifter throughout his life. He was a passionate golfer, loved bowling and dancing, and was a lifelong member of The Elks. Phil will be greatly missed by all!
Published in Denver Post from June 28 to June 30, 2019