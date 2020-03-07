|
Martinez, Phillip
Phillip Martinez, 64, of Bradford, Maine (formerly of Arvada Colorado) passed away at his home of cancer on March 1, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1956, in Ely, Nevada. Phillip was a retired Directv Satellite Technician and had previously owned his own painting company for many years in Colorado.
Survived by the love of his life, wife, April Martinez of Bradford; daughters Amanda Boatright (Steven) of Castlerock, Colorado, Tracie Martinez (Chris), and Lisa O'Hara (Doug) both of Littleton, Colorado; six grandchildren, Khloee, Lander, Ryli, Ryan, Meghan, and Bailey; his mother Mary Ann Martinez of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; sisters Celina Maes (Carl) of Wheat Ridge, Colorado and Finity Steving (Brian) of Loveland, Colorado; his brother Andres Martinez of Edgewater, Colorado; his special hito, nephew Chase Bryer and many other nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends.
He was predeceased by his son, Phillip, father Filadelphio Martinez and sisters Rebecca and Deborah.
Phillip loved being outdoors working his land and building his kingdom! His favorite spot was gathering around his fire pit telling stories. He was a member of AA for thirty-one years and eleven months where he helped many men and women on their journey of recovery and gave amazing hugs. Phillip will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Pompo, son, brother, Tio, uncle and an amazing man of God. He had a way of making any gathering unique, fun and special in every way. Wherever he was there was always love and laughter. He loved deeply, was full of compassion, encouraged others and gave generously of himself.
Phillip lived life fully enjoying many adventures with his wife and daughter. He and April traveled through all fifty states where they sought out National Parks, covered bridges, waterfalls, beaches, lighthouses and roller-coasters. They also ventured to several countries, most recently Spain. Spending time with his wife and family was his favorite past time. He is going to be greatly missed by so many.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12pm at the Westminster Elks Lodge, 3850 W 69th Pl, Westminster, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 7, 2020