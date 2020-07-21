1/
Phillip Penson
1963 - 2020
Penson, Phillip
March 28, 1963 - July 2, 2020
Self Employed

Phillip Penson was born in Los Angeles, California to Myrna Hollis. Phillip served his country by joining the Army and was stationed in Hawaii. He passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother Myrna Hollis and adoptive parents Louise and Richard Kittrell. He is survived by his wife Toni Penson, son George Mason, brothers Robert (Kathryn), Kenneth and Craig (Theresa) Penson, his grandson Jakai Lockett, and numerous relatives and friends. A family service will be held at Ft. Logan Cemetery, Tuesday, July 21st at 11am.


Published in Denver Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
11:00 AM
Ft. Logan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Service Inc
629 W. Jamison Cir
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 797-0711
1 entry
July 21, 2020
Rest easy my friend
Cheniece Mason
Friend
