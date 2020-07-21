Penson, Phillip

March 28, 1963 - July 2, 2020

Self Employed



Phillip Penson was born in Los Angeles, California to Myrna Hollis. Phillip served his country by joining the Army and was stationed in Hawaii. He passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother Myrna Hollis and adoptive parents Louise and Richard Kittrell. He is survived by his wife Toni Penson, son George Mason, brothers Robert (Kathryn), Kenneth and Craig (Theresa) Penson, his grandson Jakai Lockett, and numerous relatives and friends. A family service will be held at Ft. Logan Cemetery, Tuesday, July 21st at 11am.





