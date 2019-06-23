|
Ashton, Phyllis
10/18/1933 - 06/17/2019
Phyllis Leah Ashton died surrounded by family on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arvada, Colorado. She was born in Haxtun, Colorado, on October 18, 1933. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph William "Bill" Ashton, parents, Richard and Lillian Salvador, and brother, Richard Salvador.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Tammy Yonkie (Dave) and Vicki Wolf (Eric), and grandchildren Dawn Yonkie, Ashton, Eric, and Tori Wolf, sister, Leona Hunt, brother, Paul Salvador (Joan) and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis met her late husband, Bill, while working at the Haxtun bank in 1956. The two were married in Haxtun on November 18, 1956, a marriage that lasted 61 years until Bill's passing in April of last year.
Growing up on a farm in the middle of the Great Depression fostered the hardworking, independent, and pioneering spirit Phyllis carried with her for the duration of her life. That farm upbringing showed in the thousands of hours she spent fostering her immaculate home garden, of which she was most proud. Over the past 26 years, Phyllis volunteered as a bookkeeper for the Lutheran Hospital gift shop logging 5,800 hours while meeting some of her closest friends.
Above all, Phyllis will be forever known for her role as a mother and grandmother. She was the core of the family and the glue that held them together. Her love and devotion will forever live on in the memory of those closest to her.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 24th, at 2:00 PM at Arvada United Methodist Church located at 6750 Carr Street, Arvada, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019