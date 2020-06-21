Marcus, Phyllis C.
Phyllis C. Marcus, 96, Denver; Wife of the late Paul Marcus; Mother of Jeff (Carol) and Neal Marcus; Grandmother of Courtney (Antwiwa Sobuke-Whyte) Jacobson and Brooke (Nathan) Stern; Great-grandmother of Lily and Ezra Stern; Services were held privately; Contributions can be made to JCC of Denver designated for Camp Shai or charity of choice.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.