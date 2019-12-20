|
Davis, Phyllis
05/29/1930 - 12/13/2019
Phyllis Davis, 89, of Arvada. Mother of Kathy (Jim) Rohling, Karen (Roy) Ramseier, Terry Davis, Don Davis, and Rob Davis. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters Annabell Glass & Judy Haines, and numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert (10/3/2018) & her parents Floyd and Julia Comito. Services at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary on Monday, 12/23. Viewing at 10:30. Funeral Mass at 11:30. Private committal after Mass.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019