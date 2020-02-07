Home

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Mile High Church
9077 W. Alameda Ave.
Lakewood, CO
Phyllis Jane Unrein


1948 - 2020
Unrein, Phyllis Jane

71, passed away suddenly Jan. 7, 2020 in Arvada, CO. Born Nov. 22, 1948 to Cyril and Mary Unrein in Hays, KS. The family moved to Colorado in 1952, where she graduated from Longmont High School in 1966. She worked for USPS Annex Station until she transferred to Pecos Station where she retired. She is survived by six siblings, Arlene Bohall, Cy (Linda) Unrein, Mary Kay Unrein, Melvin Unrein, David (Yvonne) Unrein, Carolyn (Vince) Cummins. Memorial service, Feb. 10, 2020 at 11 am, at Mile High Church, 9077 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226. Donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
