Franco-Nelson, Phyllis Jean
05/05/1936 - 04/03/2019
82, of Lakewood, passed away on April 3rd. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mike Franco II; and husband, Craig Nelson. She is survived by her children, Deborah and Michael; grandchildren, Crystal, Joseph, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Chloe, Thiago, Moya and Able; and sister, Sharon. Phyllis will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. For a full obituary please see OlingerChapelHill.com.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thurs. April 11, 2019 at 10AM at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary in Centennial. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery, later.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019