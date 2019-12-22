|
Daniel, Phyllis L.
Age 96, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Elmira, NY where she had been living for the past 2 years. Phyllis was born on July 4, 1923 to the late Walter & Anna (Christiansen) Daniel. She lived her entire life in Denver, CO with the exception of the last 2 years when she moved to NY to be closer to her family. Phyllis was a world traveler and made many friends along the way. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister & brother-in-law, Carol D. & Maxwell H. Parker. Phyllis is survived by her nieces, Maxine Parker of Elmira; with sons, Connor Parker of Washington, DC & Evan Parker (Dorien) of Cleveland, OH, Joy Parker with husband Robert Johnson of Horseheads; with daughters, Kara Hartnett (Kenny) of Elmira & Kirsten Chalk (Greg) of Buffalo. She was a member of the Sixth Church of Christ Scientist in Denver, Colorado. Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 22, 2019