|
|
Lombardi, Phyllis Oliver
Phyllis, 75, passed away 12/1/19. Survived by her cousins, Lorraine Cushner, Larisa (Alan) Vidmar, Christopher Vidmar & Nicholas Vidmar. Also survived by many cousins & friends. Funeral Mass will be Fri., 12/6, 11am at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 900 W. Midway Blvd., Broomfield. Entombment will be Sat., 12/7, 12pm at Fairmount Cemetery in Fairmount Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 5, 2019