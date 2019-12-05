Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
900 W. Midway Blvd.
Broomfield, CO
Entombment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery in Fairmount Mausoleum
Phyllis Oliver Lombardi


1944 - 2019
Lombardi, Phyllis Oliver

Phyllis, 75, passed away 12/1/19. Survived by her cousins, Lorraine Cushner, Larisa (Alan) Vidmar, Christopher Vidmar & Nicholas Vidmar. Also survived by many cousins & friends. Funeral Mass will be Fri., 12/6, 11am at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 900 W. Midway Blvd., Broomfield. Entombment will be Sat., 12/7, 12pm at Fairmount Cemetery in Fairmount Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 5, 2019
