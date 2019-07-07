|
tasset, Phyllis
09/04/1929 - 07/02/2019
Mom was born on a farm near the small town of Central City Neb. in 1929. There were two boys and five girls, with Phyllis being the third. Their father passed when Phyllis was a teenager, leaving their Mom to raise this young family. They all thrived and Phyllis soon graduated college and found herself teaching in a rural one room school house.
On her first summer break she went to Estes Park Co., were she met her future husband and our father, Vincent Coppola. Vince was an aspiring musician and song writer, but sadly he passed very young from diabetes.
But Phyllis was strong and persevered, later meeting the best man I ever knew. Warren Tasset and Phyllis got married in 1966 and had a great life together until his passing in 2015.
Phyllis was a beautiful woman inside and out, she cared deeply for her family, and people in general. She loved cats, and dogs, and she was a Life Master bridge player.
She was loved by many, and will be greatly missed
A memorial will be held at Mile Hi Church 9077 W. Alameda Ave. Lakewood Co.80226 on 07/12/2019 at 12 noon in the big sanctuary
Published in Denver Post from July 7 to July 9, 2019