Franklin, Priscilla Ann
January 29, 1937 - July 28, 2019
Priscilla Ann Franklin passed away July 28, 2019 at the age of 82 in Santa Cruz, California.
Priscilla was born January 29, 1937 to Mary (Kyncl) and Peter David Wendt in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Priscilla had two daughters with her first husband, Anthony Gottlieb, MD. The family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Yokohama, Japan, and Denver, Colorado. Priscilla married her second husband, Cecil Franklin, PhD, a professor of Theology at the University of Denver, in 1981. Priscilla worked as a nurse throughout her life, in Chicago, St. Louis, and Denver.
Priscilla is survived by her brother Robert Wendt of Wisconsin, her daughters Karin Clift (Bruce) of California and Stacey Gottlieb (Rick) of Denver, and three grandchildren: Rachel Clift, Joe Gottlieb, and Felix Gottlieb.
Her full obituary may be found at www.scmemorial.com, where tributes in her honor may be left. Services for Priscilla will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 1401 E. Dry Creek Rd. in Littleton on Saturday, September 21 at 2pm. Donations in her honor can be made to any addiction treatment program, mental health program, or opera foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019