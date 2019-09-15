Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
1401 E. Dry Creek Rd.
Littleton, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Ann Franklin


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Ann Franklin Obituary
Franklin, Priscilla Ann
January 29, 1937 - July 28, 2019

Priscilla Ann Franklin passed away July 28, 2019 at the age of 82 in Santa Cruz, California.

Priscilla was born January 29, 1937 to Mary (Kyncl) and Peter David Wendt in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Priscilla had two daughters with her first husband, Anthony Gottlieb, MD. The family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Yokohama, Japan, and Denver, Colorado. Priscilla married her second husband, Cecil Franklin, PhD, a professor of Theology at the University of Denver, in 1981. Priscilla worked as a nurse throughout her life, in Chicago, St. Louis, and Denver.

Priscilla is survived by her brother Robert Wendt of Wisconsin, her daughters Karin Clift (Bruce) of California and Stacey Gottlieb (Rick) of Denver, and three grandchildren: Rachel Clift, Joe Gottlieb, and Felix Gottlieb.

Her full obituary may be found at www.scmemorial.com, where tributes in her honor may be left. Services for Priscilla will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 1401 E. Dry Creek Rd. in Littleton on Saturday, September 21 at 2pm. Donations in her honor can be made to any addiction treatment program, mental health program, or opera foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.