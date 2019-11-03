|
Bosworth, Priscilla Ferguson
Priscilla Ferguson Bosworth, Penny, died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019, of complications from a stroke. Penny was born on February 4, 1941, in Denver, to Mae (Maydee) Schoede Bosworth and Arthur Ferguson Bosworth, an investment banker. Penny is survived by her brothers, Arthur (Barbara) of Denver, CO and William (Susan) of Lake Geneva, WI; her nieces and nephew, Tracy Bosworth Bosche, Ladd Arthur Bosworth, Malia Bosworth Aycock (Steve) and Elizabeth Bosworth Flanagan (Patrick); four great nieces and a nephew. Penny was raised in Denver. She gradulated from Graland, The Ethel Walker School and Bradford Junior College. In 1962, she married Edward Foss, known as Ned. Their marriage ended amicably in divorce. During her marriage she moved to Charlottesville VA where she lived for the rest of her life. Penny opened Signet Gallery in 1979 featuring fine American crafts. For 31 years, Signet Gallery thrived, being recognized in the Washington Post, "When in Charlottesville... don't miss Signet Gallery, a collection of jewelry, clothing, accessories, glass and ceramics by America's foremost artists and designers." Her integrity and interest in artists and their work led to lifetime friendships. Penny led a creative, involved life and was passionate about all she did. She cared deeply for the environment, social justice, animals on the verge of extinction, and the arts. One such commitment was restoring the historic Paramount Theater in Charlottesville. Once done, she created the Arts Education Program for underserved youth, with the desire to give all local children the opportunity to see live performances at the theater. She loved to travel and her adventures took her around the world. When she traveled, she strived to make an impact on the local community. Penny's donation of funds created an irrigation system and allowed 337 trees to be planted as part of a reforestation program at a primary school. A tree for every student was the idea, so each could plant and continue to nurture their own tree. Anyone who knew Penny, knew of her immense love of her dogs. She was always in the company of a Bassett Hound. Although Penny spent her adult life outside of Colorado, Colorado never left her heart and she had fond memories of her friends in the Denver area. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Penny to the historic non-profit Paramount Theater, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902; Lion Guardians United States, P. O. Box 9641, Washington DC, 20016, www.lionguardians.org; or a .
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019