Priscilla Krumholz


1940 - 2019
Priscilla Krumholz Obituary
Krumholz, Priscilla
03/27/1940 - 07/20/2019

Priscilla Annette Krumholz, born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, passed away this past Saturday in Denver. The oldest of 7 children of Lillian and Bernard Boltz. Preceded in death by her husband Bill Krumholz. She is survived by her children; Valerie, Jody, Matthew and Christopher along with 16 grand & great grandchildren and her siblings; George, Sharon, Dave and Jan.
Her legacy is one of God, family and love. She was an accomplished Physical Therapist, a loving mother, sibling, grandma & friend.
Priscilla was proud of her Native American Heritage and so in lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the St. Francis Mission in South Dakota.
For service and donation information kindly visit: https://www.horancares.com
Published in Denver Post on July 24, 2019
