Bui, Qua
Thi
April 10, 1917 - May 2, 2019
Qua Thi Bui passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She is survived by five children and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A traditional Buddhist ceremony will be held at 6 pm, Friday, May 3rd at Horan and McConaty Funeral Home at 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11 am at Horan and McConaty Funeral Home with the burial at Olinger Hampden Mortuary and Cemetery at 8600 E. Hampden Rd., Denver, CO 80231.
Published in Denver Post on May 4, 2019