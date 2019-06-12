|
|
Wallace, Quinntavius DePaul
Q
July 12, 1989 - May 29, 2019
Quinntavius Wallace, 29, of Austin, died suddenly Wednesday, May 29th, in Aurora, CO. He was the husband of Ashley Desirae (Houston) Wallace. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 12th. His Celebration Service will be 11 AM on Thursday, June 13th at St James Missionary Baptist Church. You can view this service via livestream by going to:https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/QuinntaviusWallace. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Quinn's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Denver Post on June 12, 2019