McIlvennan, R. Stewart
Jan. 24, 1921 - Feb. 21, 2020
The Greatest Generation in American history lost another charter member.
Stewart, born in New York, New York, passed away in Denver, CO and is survived by his loyal wife of 71 years, Marie, and three sons, John, Phil (Nancy) and Len (Sue). Daughter Josie, pre-deceased him. He is also survived by grandchildren Taylor (Colleen) and Annie (Joe) and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Lyla and Henry and his sister, Betty Dix. Stewart grew in Detroit, Michigan, "skipping" three grades, thereby leaving Cooley High at 15 years, 4 months. He graduated from Columbia College in NY City, class of 1942, and served four full years in the U. S. Navy as a First Lieutenant in the Asiatic Pacific during World War II. At one point his ship, the Bronson, did not touch land for 18 months. He graduated Columbia Law School, was one of two recruits from the state of New York to become an FBI Agent in 1948 and eventually pursued a career in the trucking industry in labor relations with Transcon in LA and ICX in Denver. He played varsity football and basketball and loved sports all his life, including golf. Donations may be made to Columbia College Athletics, in memory of R. Stewart McIlvennan, and sent to Columbia College Office of Alumni Affairs/Columbia Alumni Center, 622 West 113th Street, MC 4524, New York, New York 10025. A memorial service will be held at the Pavilion of Reflection, Saturday, March 7, 9:30 a.m., Olinger Crown Hill, 7777 West 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, followed by lunch at noon, Pinehurst Country Club.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020