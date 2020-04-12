|
Pollack, Rachel
09/23/1933 - 04/04/2020
Rachel F. Pollack Grew up in New York City, and
Raised her family in Denver. Loving mother grandmother and great grandmother. Family members are younger brother Eric Francke, 3- sons Keith, Michael and Jeff, 8- grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She will forever be remembered by her family and those who connected with her in print. A passionate journalist and writer of essays and travel articles.
Loved traveling, family, and music. Active supporter of human rights, member of the authors guild, And supported many other organizations and charities.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020