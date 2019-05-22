Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Rae Cothran
Rae Caroline Cothran Obituary
Cothran, Rae Caroline

Rae Caroline Cothran passed away May 16, 2019 in Rifle, Colorado.
Rae was born to Raymond and Anna (Hoyt) Petefish on June 16, 1934 in Elbert, Colorado. Rae married Bob Gene Cothran on September 5, 1954. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, taking walks, and playing the guitar. Rae is survived by her daughters, Kaelin Cothran and Pamela Giron, and sons, Raymond Cothran and Robert Cothran. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her daughter, Katrina Kneepkens, as well as her parents, and her siblings. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00- 7:00p.m. at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd. in Centennial, Colorado. Rae will be laid to rest alongside her husband in a graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 P.M.
Published in Denver Post on May 22, 2019
