Rafaelita Mackintosh
1930 - 2020
Mackintosh, Rafaelita 4/27/1930 - 4/19/2020 Survived by her children Carlotta, Rafaelita, Therese (Pete) and Frederic (Marguerite); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sibling Deacon Henry Sandoval; niece Jackie (John) and nephew Henry (Ted); two great nephews; many dear friends. Gathering for a celebration of life for our dear Mom is deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
