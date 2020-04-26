Mackintosh, Rafaelita 4/27/1930 - 4/19/2020 Survived by her children Carlotta, Rafaelita, Therese (Pete) and Frederic (Marguerite); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sibling Deacon Henry Sandoval; niece Jackie (John) and nephew Henry (Ted); two great nephews; many dear friends. Gathering for a celebration of life for our dear Mom is deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.