Canavaciol, Raffaela

03/09/1929 - 07/18/2020



Raffaela A. Canavaciol, age 91, of Littleton, CO died Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ms. Canavaciol was born March 9, 1929 to Biagio and Michelina Canavaciol in Queens, NY. She is survived by her nieces, Susan Pagliarini (John) of Littleton, CO and Donna Crow (Jeff) of Coos Bay, OR; grand nephews, Dan Pagliarini and Greg Hamill; grandniece, Rachel Pagliarini; great grandniece, Amethyst Hamill; and brother-in-law Joe Webb. A beloved aunt, great aunt, and teacher, Raffaela, known as "Rae Rae" taught elementary school in Bethpage, NY for over 30 years. Rae Rae later retired to Colorado. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook and regularly hosted spectacular feasts for her family.









