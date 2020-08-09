1/
Ralph Knight
1940 - 2020
Knight, Ralph
10/05/1940 - 7/31/2020

After a well-lived life, Ralph Frederick Knight, of Houston,TX passed away on July 31,2020, at the age of 79. Freddie is survived by his wife, Barbara and her son Christopher Matthews of Denver, CO; children of his previous marriage, Cherie Knight-Batey (Sam Batey) of Atlanta,GA, Ralph Christopher Knight of Las Vegas,NV; his siblings, Beverly Anderson, Bobbie Lynn "Lennie" Knight, Mahlon Knight (Rhonda), and Ron Kimball "Kimmie" Knight (Marlyse) all of Denver, CO. Ralph leaves behind 10 grandchildren; including 3 children of Barbara's deceased daughter, Shaun, whom he and Barbara raised; Sydneigh Rivers, Branden Rivers both of Houston,TX and Zaire Utsey of Denver, CO; and 2 great-grandchildren. Special friends, Greg and Danielle Brunson, their three children and a host of nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Houston,TX. Full obituary can be found at gracefulmemorialchapel.com/obituary/ralph-knight




Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
