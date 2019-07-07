Denver Post Obituaries
Ramona Alice Bystrom


1932 - 2019
Bystrom, Ramona Alice
4/3/1932 - 7/1/2019

Ramona Bystrom passed away suddenly on Monday, July 1st. She is survived by her son, Steven Bystrom, daughter in law, Mary, daughter, Patricia, son in law, Tim and grandsons Mike & Nick Bystrom. Ramona was dearly loved by all her family, friends and neighbors along with their kids and pets. Services will be held at Wash Park Methodist Church on Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Olinger Hampden Gardens at 2:00 on the 11th.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019
