Bruggeman, Randall
"Randy"
June 23, 1966 - February 1, 2019
Of Arizona, formerly of Northglenn. Preceded in death by his mother Jane, brother Punky, and nephew Noah. Survived by his father Ron of Kansas City, and son Trevor Toteve (Kara) of Houston; 6 brothers, 2 sisters, 20 nieces and nephews, and 20 great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please send donations to North Scottsdale Men's Fellowship Club at 10427 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale AZ, 85253.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019