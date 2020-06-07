Lortscher, MD., Randall Harold
1943 - 2020
died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31. Dr. Lortscher was born on September 7, 1943 in Sabetha, Kansas to M. Poppe and Harold G. Lortscher.
His early years were spent in Nebraska and the family moved to Englewood in 1957. He graduated Englewood High School in 1961 and the summer before college, Dr. Lortscher was selected and traveled to India on the Experiment in International Living. The friendship he developed with his host family would remain throughout his life.
He attended the University of Colorado, graduated in 1965 cum laude and was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. In 1969 he received his medical degree from CU Medical school and was elected to the Waring Society.
Prior to interning at the University of Washington Hospital and Children's Orthopedic Hospital in Seattle, Dr. Lortscher spent several months working on a medical team sponsored by the Health, Education and Welfare Department in the Punjab Hills of India.
In 1970, he married Marcia Murphy in Denver and shortly after marriage they moved to Rosebud, South Dakota where Dr. Lortscher practiced at the Rosebud Public Health Service Indian Hospital. They returned to Denver in 1972.
Dr. Lortscher spent many years of his medical career working as a pediatric cardiologist with Cardiovascular Associates in Denver, Colorado. In addition, he advanced to the rank of Captain in the United States Public Health service for the Federal Employee Occupational Health agency. His service ended in 1992.
Along with his medical career, Dr. Lortscher's entrepreneurial expertise introduced multiple new technologies to the Denver medical community including the first MRI scanner at Denver NMR, Inc. in 1985 as well as the first stereotactic radiosurgery program, the Rocky Mountain Gamma Knife Center in 1992. Originally located at St. Anthony's Denver Hospital, the practice was later moved to the CU Anschutz Medical campus in 2012 where it remains today.
Never one to shrink from a discussion and being astute on a number of subjects, it was difficult to challenge Dr. Lortscher's expansive knowledge and recall of details. Widely read, he prided himself in being current on many subjects although admitting the computer did give him pause. An individual never engaged in a debate with Dr. Lortscher unless very well prepared.
Generous and loving, his support has been felt by numerous nonprofits including the Anchor School for Blind Children, National Western Stock Show, CU's scholarship program for pre-med athletes as well as many other organizations throughout the metropolitan area.
Dr. Lortscher had wide-ranging interests from fine wine and gourmet cooking (he edited the wild game section of the Junior League of Denver's iconic Colorado Cache cookbook) to hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing and traveling. He was an active member of the Denver Country Club, Mile High Duck Club, The Bohemian Club of San Francisco, Wigwam Club, Commanderie de Bordeaux, and the CU Flatirons Club.
Preceded in death by both his parents in 2007 and beloved wife in 2008 whose health issues he attended to with admirable care and devotion, he is survived by his brother Dr. Loren C. Lortscher (James Couto) of Manhattan, NY, his sister, Marcia L. Ragonetti of Denver, his nephew Peter T. Ragonetti of Brooklyn, NY (Lauren)., surrogate grandchildren Colby and Karly Kochevar along with the many "adopted" children and grandchildren, he and his late wife Marcia supported, encouraged, loved and embraced.
In observance of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private inurnment at Fairmount Cemetery with a celebration of his life to be arranged at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Sewall Child Development Center, the Anchor Center for the Blind, the University of Colo Department of Pediatric Cardiology or a charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.