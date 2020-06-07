Case, Randall M.1942 - 2020Rand Case passed away on May 18 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 15, 1942 to the late Douglas and Laura Case. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Case. He is survived by his adoring wife Susan, sons Scott, Brad (Shannon), step daughters Rebecca (Wade), Elizabeth (Rickardo), eight grandchildren, his brother Steve, and former wife Nancy Kiernan Case.Rand graduated from the Naval Academy in 1965 and served five years as a nuclear submarine officer. He attended the University of Denver Law School and practiced oil and gas law with Poulson, Odell & Peterson, LLC for his entire career. An active member and long time trustee of the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation, he served as its thirty sixth president.Rand generously donated his time as legal advisor to the Alpine Rescue Team for 30 years. Dedicated to supporting veterans, he served on the board of Project Sanctuary for many years, working to help military families. After participating in competitive crew at the Naval Academy he rediscovered his passion for rowing 25 years ago at the Rocky Mountain Rowing Club and competed in many national and international masters rowing events.His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he loved introducing his grandchildren to the wonders of the outdoors.Rand was a kind and caring man who was deeply loved, highly respected and greatly admired.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Sanctuary.