Neal, Randy10/13/49 - 10/10/2020LogisticsThe Dad, The Drummer, The Man!Randy was most proud of being married to his life long love, Shilee (RIP 1/10/2016). His passion in life was music and he marched to the beat of his own drummer. He is survived by his sons Jeremy and Justin and brother Ricky and wives Ana, Jessica and Joni and grandsons Spencer, Brandan, Jacob, Alexander and Jackson. Instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to Denver Hospice. Services will be held at HIghlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd., on Wed., 10/21/2020 at 11:00 am.