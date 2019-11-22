|
Moroye, Ray Hiromu
1936 - 2019
Born on December 23, 1936 in Pueblo, Colorado, passed on November 18, 2019 with his daughter by his side at University of Colorado Hospital. He is predeceased by his wife Grace, of 54 years, and his identical twin brother Richard. He is survived by his daughter Geanne Moroye; sister-in-law Dawn Moroye; numerous nieces and nephews including nephew Marc Moroye and his wife Debbie, children Russell and Jessica, niece Dana Haskins and her husband Jeff, children Nicholas and Haley; nephew Gary Uyeda and brother Lester Moroye. He will be remembered for his devotion and love for his family and his kind and generous nature. Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Denver Botanical Gardens in Ray's name.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019