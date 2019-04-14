|
Brownlie, Ray O.
RAY O.BROWNLIE
Raymond Oliver Brownlie was born at home in Long Beach, California on October 27, 1924. He grew up in Compton, California and attended Compton High School, where he was captain of the basketball team.
Only 17 in 1942, Ray enlisted to serve his country in WWII. During basic training he was offered the opportunity through a family connection to stay stateside but chose to serve in Europe. He quickly showed leadership and moved up in rank to Corporal. Ray served in the 63rd Infantry Division of the Army, nicknamed "The "Blood and Fire Division". The 63rd entered Europe near Nice and fought across France, taking the Siegfried Line and crossing the Saar River into Germany. Ray was assigned to a small intelligence unit that spent much of the war behind enemy lines assessing German positions and identifying large ordinance assets which prevented troop advance. Ray was awarded the Bronze Star for destroying a MG 42 machine gun installation with a flamethrower during a night raid. His intelligence unit was also among the first troops to arrive at the Dachau concentration camp. This forever remained one of Ray's most searing memories of the war.
After returning from the war, Ray finished his coursework at Compton Junior College, where he played in two national JUCO championship basketball games, winning one. Ray went on to study at the University of Southern California where he also served in the Naval Reserve. While at USC, Ray joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity, where he met his friend and future business partner, Jim Wallace. He majored in Advertising in the School of Commerce, receiving his Bachelor of Science in 1950.
In the early 1950s, Ray left a position with an insurance company to move to Abilene, Texas to try his hand in the oil business with college friend Jim Wallace. In Abilene, Ray met his future wife, Revis Ann (Gilbert) Brownlie, and they were married in 1955. Their mutual loyalty, respect and love nurtured their marriage for 54 years until Revis passed in 2009. He missed her every single day since.
In 1970, Ray and his partners moved their families and business to Denver, Colorado and established Brownlie, Wallace, Armstrong and Bander (later evolving into BWAB Incorporated). This partnership between Ray, Jim Wallace, Jerry Armstrong and Joe Bander became a successful and well-respected Rocky Mountain independent oil and gas exploration company, with many successes to their credit. Ray was very proud of his relationship with his partners, and as the last surviving partner, he revered and respected them to the end. In 2004, each of the partners were inducted into the inaugural class of the Western Energy Alliance Rocky Mountain Hall of Fame. Ray loved his work, and he continued to go to his office daily until a few months before his death.
Ray enjoyed a life-long love of fly-fishing, and he shared that love with family and friends across the Rockies with countless fishing excursions, especially to the Colorado, Madison and Bighorn Rivers. During his later years, Ray set his calendar by his bi-annual trips with his buddies and son to the Bighorn River. Ray caught his last fish, a nice hen rainbow, on his last float at the age of 93.
Facts can only tell a fraction of a person's life story. For Ray, they omit his honesty, kindness and generosity, his intelligence and wit, his sensitivity and strength, his devotion to friends and family, and just how respected and loved he was in return.
Ray passed away peacefully in his home in Cherry Hills on April 7, 2019 with his children by his side. He is survived by his son James D. Brownlie of Denver, Colorado and his daughter Margaret Brownlie and granddaughter Angelique Brownlie, both of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. Ray is also survived by his sister MaryAnn Ladd of Thousand Oaks, California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, consider supporting any charity. The organization that Ray most believed in and supported is The Challenge Foundation - an organization dedicated to educating motivated children in need from 6th grade through college, breaking the cycle of poverty one child at a time. www.thechallengefoundation.org
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019