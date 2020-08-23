1/1
Ray Tarter
1934 - 2020
Tarter, Ray
3/16/1934 - 8/20/2020

Ray passed away at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his daughter, Elisha, and his stepson Richard. He is survived by his daughter Teresa and his stepchildren, Jeanine, Mike, Ron and Diane. He moved to Colorado in his early 20s and started working as a truck driver, but he rose through the ranks and eventually bought Western Welding Supply. He sold the company when he was 58 and enjoyed retirement, traveling with his wife and family. He will be sorely missed. Services will be held at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary in Wheat Ridge. The family requests no flowers or gifts, instead, please donate to your favorite charity.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
