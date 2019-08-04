|
|
|
Dangel, Raymond Alton
Raymond Alton Dangel, of Broomfield, Colo. was born in Lorain, Ohio on October 16, 1930, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 20, 2019. After serving in the U.S. Navy for four years, Ray became a proud and eager journalist in 1958, and was on the editorial staff with the Denver Post for nearly three decades. His reputation for journalistic tenacity earned him the nickname, "The Badger," and his curiosity for life kept him learning, growing and asking questions right up to his final day.
Ray took a genuine interest in people, leaving them better for having known him. He was a kind man, who loved his family, and who delighted in taking the time to help people see the best in themselves. He never tired of storytelling, whether it was to seek the truth and report on it, or to amuse an eager listener.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Emily Dangel, and sister, Carolee Shook. He is survived by two daughters, Ruth Anne Tolbert and husband Roger of Vicksburg, Miss.; Susan Kay Dangel and partner, Becky Boyd of Broomfield, Colo.; granddaughter, Rebecca Anne Lee and great-grandson, Eliot David Ray of Houston, Texas, as well as extended family and friends who will miss him greatly.
A private memorial service will be held for family and friends but the time and place have not been set.
The following is a superb and accurate description of Ray from one of his co-workers, Carol Green: "A quiet Mensa, intrigued by the curious details of life, a never-ending chuckling sense of humor, a man deeply in love with Emily whom he lost too soon... He often wondered why he had to wait to join her, but while he was waiting, he had a chuckle or two. His tales from his assisted living apartment in his later years showed his never-ending curiosity - day trading from his Mac to alleviate the boredom while his fellow inmates snoozed in their chairs, emailing photos of servers in what appeared to be Hazmat suits gingerly passing a tray of peas and ham for dinner through his apartment door because the facility was in lockdown with a flu epidemic and wondering if he would be put in handcuffs if he tried to walk through the door, emailing a photo of himself as the "ultimate geezer" in bib overalls, grubby t-shirt and a great, flowing beard, trying to be social with the other inmates only to be hit on by a 100-year-old woman who had probably forgotten her name 20 years ago and running back to day trading to escape... Ray never pushed himself to the forefront in the traditional sense, but he seemed to know something about life the rest of us didn't. He was there - in the front row - as a quiet, consummate professional and as a human being. The human being part is more significant. I miss my friend Ray."
We will all miss you Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, friend, and co-worker. You were certainly one of a kind, and we were blessed to have known you.
Here he is, eating alligator for the first time. We will sure miss you.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019