Dangel, Raymond Alton
Raymond Alton Dangel of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, surrounded by family, and comfortable in his wondrous bed. He was born October 16, 1930 in Lorain, OH, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Emily Dangel, and sister Carolee Shook. Ray is survived by his two daughters, Ruth Anne Tolbert and her husband Roger of Vicksburg, MS; Sue Dangel and partner Rebecca Boyd of Broomfield, CO; granddaughter, Rebecca Anne Lee and great-grandson, Eliot David Ray of Houston, TX, as well as extended family and friends who will miss him greatly.
Ray served four years in the U.S. Navy and after attending college in Austin, TX, he became a proud and eager journalist in 1958 and went on to work on the Editorial Staff of the Denver Post for nearly three decades. His reputation for journalistic tenacity earned him the nickname "The Badger" and his curiosity and general outlook on life kept him learning, growing and asking questions right up to his final day. Ray was a kind and generous man who loved his family deeply, delighted in taking time to help people see the best in themselves, and in others. Sitting at his Mac watching the Stock Markets daily, calculating and guessing at his hunches, celebrating his wins and shrugging at his losses, kept him sharp and intuitive. He never tired of storytelling, whether it was to seek the truth and report on it, or to amuse an eager listener or reader. Many of his short stories were published across the globe.
"A quiet Mensa, intrigued by the curious details of life, a never-ending chuckling sense of humor, a man deeply in love with Emily whom he lost too soon... He often wondered why he had to wait to join her, but while he was waiting, he had a chuckle or two.
Ray never pushed himself to the forefront in the traditional sense, but he seemed to know something about life the rest of us didn't. He was there - in the front row - as a quiet, consummate professional and as a human being. The human being part is more significant. I miss my friend Ray." - a spot-on excerpt from Carol Green, a long-time friend and former co-worker at the Denver Post.
Ray Dangel, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, friend, co-worker, (RayMan to many of you) we will miss you immensely. You were certainly one of a kind, and we were blessed to have you in our lives.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019